In the Indian film industry, two big studios always come together to produce movies. Now, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has teamed up with Viacom 18 Studios for four films.

Karan took to Twitter to make an announcement about this collaboration. He tweeted, “It’s time to usher in new & fresh stories and pave way to an exhilarating time for Indian cinema! Excited to have @Viacom18Studios , steered by @AndhareAjit as our pillars of strength! See you at the movies @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 Studios also tweeted, “Thrilled to share this is done! Coming together of two hearts that beat for shaping Indian Cinema in their own unique ways. @Viacom18Studios & @DharmaMovies I’d like to commend all teammates on both sides who made this happen! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 Let’s Shine!”

The four films that the studios have collaborated for are Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Mr. Lele and Shakun Batra’s next.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta, stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Shashank Khaitan’s next Mr. Lele features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Shakun Batra’s untitled film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.