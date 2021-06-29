As a producer Karan Johar has many interesting films lined up, and on Tuesday, the filmmaker announced one more movie. Karan will be producing a film based on C. Sankaran Nair and it will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

Johar took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi . More details to follow soon, stay tuned!”

In the tweet, Karan has shared a statement about the film which reads, “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth. The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat. The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will go on the floors shortly. Lead cast to be announced soon.”

Other films that Karan is currently producing are Sooryavanshi, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr. Lele. The filmmaker was supposed to direct Takht, but the movie has been put on a backburner due to the pandemic.

It was said that before Takht, Karan will be directing a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, there’s no official announcement about it.