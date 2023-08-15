Karan Johar to Ajay Devgn, celebs wish fans on Independence Day

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, several celebrities wished their fans with special posts on their respective social media handles.

Jackie Shroff celebrated Independence Day with school children. He took to Instagram and shared the video and pictures from the celebration and captioned it, “Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Karan Johar dropped a picture of a man holding a national flag in hand and wrote, “Happy Independence Day.”

To mark this occasion, Suniel Shetty penned a lengthy message.

He wrote, “On our 77th Independence Day –I wish for an India where every young mind is excited about the endless possibilities. I wish for India to stand tall on the global stage as a shining example of progress. I wish for India to genuinely love every bit of our culture, language, and traditions. But above all, I wish for every Indian heart to swell with pride, realizing how lucky we are to be born here. Happy Independence Day, my fellow Indians! Let’s keep dreaming, aiming high, and creating a future that makes generations proud. Jai Hind!”

Farah Khan Kunder uploaded a picture of her kids dressed in tricolour outfits and captioned it, “50% Hindu… 25 %Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN 🇮🇳 #happyindependenceday ..”

Ajay Devgn also wished and posted a glimpse of a calendar with a video “Azadi ka rasta azad khyalo se banta hai.

He wrote, “Celebrating our azaadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day to all!”

Nimrat Kaur posted a series of photos waving the national flag and posing with it.

She wrote, “From childhood till date, three closest and favorite colors to my heart… Nothing like the feeling of holding and standing beneath our beloved tricolour…Happy Independence Day from me to all my fellow Indians all over the world. Jai Hind!! P.S. I’m joined by an unlikely fellow Indian in my last picture.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu to wish her fans on Independence Day along with a message, “Ae mere watan ke logo wishing a very Happy Independence Day.”

Bhumi Pednekar wished her fans on Insta story and wrote, “Best feeling in the whole world. Happy Independence Day.”

Further extending the wishes, Kangana Ranaut uploaded a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s photo with people around him to wish happy Independence Day to fans and followers.

Kunal Kemmu treated fans with an image of his daughter Inaaya with her drawing of the national flag.

Other celebs shared pictures and videos of the national flag to mark this occasion.

India is celebrating the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.