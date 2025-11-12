Karan Johar explains why Virat Kohli has never appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Highlights:

Karan Johar confirmed he has never invited Virat Kohli to Koffee With Karan.

The 2019 Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy changed his guest selection process.

Johar said he now avoids inviting cricketers or non-film personalities.

The filmmaker emphasized his responsibility as a host following the incident.

Anushka Sharma has appeared on the show, but Virat Kohli has not.

Koffee With Karan will continue to feature mostly Bollywood stars.

Filmmaker and television host Karan Johar has clarified why Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has never appeared on his popular celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. Speaking to tennis star Sania Mirza on her podcast, Karan Johar revealed that the 2019 controversy involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul led him to stop inviting cricketers to the show. According to him, that incident marked a turning point in how he chooses his guests.

“I have never asked Virat. And now, I’m not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik and KL Rahul,” Karan Johar said during the conversation. His comment confirmed long-standing speculation among fans about why Kohli, one of India’s biggest sports personalities, has not appeared on the show even once in its seven seasons.

Karan Johar Reflects on the 2019 Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Episode

The 2019 episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, became a major controversy soon after it aired. The players made remarks that many viewers found inappropriate and sexist, leading to widespread backlash both online and in the media. The episode was later removed from Disney+ Hotstar, and both players faced disciplinary action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including suspension before a scheduled match against Australia.

Karan Johar said that he felt deeply affected by how the situation unfolded. He stated that while the show’s format is designed to be lighthearted and spontaneous, he did not anticipate that the episode would lead to such serious consequences for the guests involved. “I felt bad. I didn’t think the comments would lead to that much noise,” he admitted.

Karan Johar Says Cricketers Are Now Avoided on the Show

Following the controversy, Karan Johar decided not to invite cricketers to Koffee With Karan. He explained that the informal and playful nature of the show works best for film personalities who are used to media attention and public scrutiny. In contrast, he said that athletes often find themselves in unfamiliar territory when participating in candid celebrity-style conversations.

According to Karan Johar, the experience with Pandya and Rahul was a “cautionary tale” that influenced how he plans future episodes. He now limits the guest list mainly to Bollywood actors, filmmakers, and other entertainment professionals. This approach, he said, helps maintain the show’s signature energy while avoiding potential controversies that could arise from guests outside the film industry.

Karan Johar on Responsibility as a Host

Karan Johar emphasized that being a talk show host comes with a responsibility to protect guests while maintaining engaging content. Over the years, Koffee With Karan has been known for its candid questions, spontaneous moments, and occasionally controversial revelations. However, after the 2019 incident, Johar said he became more aware of the influence his platform holds and the impact it can have on the people who appear on it.

He explained that the intent of Koffee With Karan has always been to entertain audiences while offering a glimpse into the personalities of its guests. “The show’s light and candid vibe works for movie stars, but not everyone’s used to that environment,” Karan Johar said. He added that since film celebrities are accustomed to media interaction, they are better able to navigate the tone of the show without causing unintended backlash.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Koffee With Karan

While Virat Kohli has never appeared on Koffee With Karan, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, has featured on the show multiple times. Her appearances have often been well-received, with discussions focusing on her film career and personal insights. Despite this, Karan Johar confirmed that he does not intend to invite Kohli anytime soon, as he wishes to avoid the risk of another controversy involving cricketers.

The filmmaker acknowledged that fans frequently ask why Kohli has been absent from the guest list, given his stature as one of India’s most recognized public figures. However, Karan Johar said that maintaining a balanced and controversy-free environment on the show remains his priority.

Karan Johar’s Future Plans for Koffee With Karan

Looking ahead, Karan Johar plans to continue featuring Bollywood celebrities as the primary guests on Koffee With Karan. The show remains a popular fixture in Indian entertainment, known for combining humor, gossip, and behind-the-scenes insights from the film industry.

For now, Johar appears content with keeping the guest lineup limited to film stars, avoiding the inclusion of sports or non-film personalities. “After Hardik and KL Rahul’s episode turned into a cautionary tale, I decided to keep cricketers, and most non-film personalities off the guest list,” he reiterated.

The filmmaker’s statement sheds light on how one controversial episode reshaped the direction of one of India’s most-watched talk shows. It also highlights Karan Johar’s careful balancing act as both a filmmaker and a public figure, constantly navigating the thin line between entertainment and accountability.

Whether or not Koffee With Karan will ever host cricketers like Virat Kohli again remains uncertain. But for now, Karan Johar seems focused on ensuring that his platform continues to entertain without sparking unnecessary controversy.