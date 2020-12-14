In 2001, Karan Johar directed a multi-starrer titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji (cameo). The film was a blockbuster at the box office, and today, K3G completes 19 years of its release.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to thank the audiences for the love they have been giving the movie for the past 19 years. He posted a video and captioned it as, “#19yearsofK3G …I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way… this film will always be a blessing in my filmography ….thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a family-drama and it surely touched the right chords of the audience’s hearts. It won multiple awards, and especially Kajol and Jaya Bachchan won awards for their performance in the film.

Talking about Karan’s upcoming projects as a director, the filmmaker was supposed to direct a period film titled Takht starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. However, there are reports that the film has been put on a backburner.

Reportedly, Karan will be directing a romantic film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt which will start rolling early next year. Well, the filmmaker has not yet announced this film officially.