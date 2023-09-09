32 C
London
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar, Guneet Monga attend Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga attend Toronto International Film Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji marks first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday marked the first anniversary...
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday released the first poster...
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the producers unveiled the release...
Entertainment

Mrinal Navell: Kundali Bhagya is a huge opportunity for me

WATCHING films with her parents growing up combined with...
Entertainment

Suchandrika Chakrabarti: ‘I think a good stand-up has to begin with something personal’

AFTER many years in journalism, Suchandrika Chakrabarti found her...

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga with director Nikhil Nagesh and Lakshya were spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of their action-thriller film Kill.

Johar posted a series of pictures from the star-studded evening in Toronto on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “Ready to #KILL. World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival – Midnight Madness Screening! @tiff_net @itslakshya @tanyamaniktala @raghavjuyal @nix_bhat @apoorva1972 @guneetmonga @achinjain20 @dharmamovies @sikhya #KILLatTIFF #TIFF2023”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier, Guneet Monga posted on her social media handle, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. The film will premiere at Midnight Madness at #TIFF2023.”

Karan informed his fans about the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He took to his Instagram handle and posted his selfie. He wrote in the caption, “Enroute Toronto!!!#TIFF #KILL.”

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL‘ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’
Next article
Ayan Mukerji marks first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ayan Mukerji marks first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday marked the first anniversary...

Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday released the first poster...

Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Entertainment 0
On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the producers unveiled the release...

Popular

Ayan Mukerji marks first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday marked the first anniversary...

Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday released the first poster...

Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Entertainment 0
On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the producers unveiled the release...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc