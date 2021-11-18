Providing India’s talented people a befitting stage to showcase their talent and fulfil their dreams is the popular Hindi entertainment channel, Colors, which is set to launch a new talent-based show, Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

This talent reality show has roped in some of the biggest names of Indian cinema, including Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, as judges. Johar, who has previously judged several shows on Indian television is excited to grace the judging panel of Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

“There is no moment as divine as the one where you rock the stage with your talent! Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan has brought a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people. It will be an absolute honour to judge the amazing talent that is about to make its way to the grand stage. More power to Colors for creating this splendid venture for the lovely TV audience of this country,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty said, “I have always believed our nation has been blessed with some incredibly talented people! Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan has arrived as the most perfect platform for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire like never before! Colors is doing a great job in crafting such a beautiful show that will give many talented people an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Produced by Frames Productions, Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan has been specifically created to unveil the most versatile talents that will stun the viewers with their exceptional skills. Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians, and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their exceptional talent.

Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan is set to hit the airwaves soon.

Tags: Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, Colors