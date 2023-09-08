28.8 C
Friday, September 8, 2023
Entertainment

Karan Johar calls SRK 'Emperor' post 'Jawan' release

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Jawan is unparalleled. After the release of the film on Thursday, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with their praises for SRK.

Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a rugged still with intense expression of King Khan on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Emperor.”

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics.

Delighted by the fans’ response to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down a heartfelt note.

“Wow, have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed. Will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” Khan said.

For Jawan promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended a grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where ‘Jawan’ trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

Karan is in Toronto right now for his next production, an action thriller film, Kill, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

