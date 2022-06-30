SLEUTHS investing the murder of Karamjeet Singh Reel, a 31-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside a pub in Hounslow, have arrested two men.

Both the accused, aged 32 and 23, are from Ealing and they were arrested late on Tuesday (28). They were in custody at a police station in West London.

It was learnt that police were called at 00.30 hrs on Saturday (25) after Reel was found in serious condition on Staines Road, Hounslow.

Officers rushed to the spot with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found the victim with several stab wounds. The emergency services tried to revive him on the spot but in vain.

Reel’s family was informed and a formal identification of his corpse was done. The family continued to be supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination of Reel took place at Uxbridge Mortuary on Saturday. It was said that he died of a stab wound.

Detective chief inspector James Shirley from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “Our investigation continues into the events that led to Karamjeet’s murder. We still need to speak to anyone who was in the area of Staines Road in Hounslow in the early hours of Saturday, 25 June and witnessed anything that may be of relevance.

“I would ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in contact with my officers – it could prove to be a crucial piece of the wider picture that enables us to identify whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 189/25JUN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.