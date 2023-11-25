5.9 C
Entertainment

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ film to go on floors on this date

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, its makers are set to come up with Kantara Chapter 1. They revealed the date of the Mahurat ceremony and the Rishab Shetty starrer’s first look poster.

Taking to social media, the film’s production house Hombale Films shared an announcement poster and captioned it, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM.”

 

It has now been revealed that Kantara 2 is officially titled Kantara Chapter 1Kantara Chapter 1 will go on floors with the Muhurat Pooja and first look poster launch on November 27.

Rishab also posted on Instagram and wrote, “This is not just light, Darshan, Revealing the first look on 27th Nov @12:25 pm.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

As soon as the news was released, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “waiting for prequel ”

Another commented, “Waiting for the blast”

“So Excited,” another comment read.

Rishab Shetty, who was the writer, actor, and director of the film, also received acclaim.

Kantara was released on September 30 and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

