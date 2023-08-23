26.3 C
London
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKangana reacts to Karan Johar saying he’s excited to watch her next...
Entertainment

Kangana reacts to Karan Johar saying he’s excited to watch her next film ‘Emergency’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

INDIA is now on the moon and the success...
Africa

Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the...
Entertainment

Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

Cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and...
Entertainment

Trailer out for ZEE5 original ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters £40 million club

Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol got emotional as his...

Filmmaker Karan Johar had spoken about how he is looking forward to watching Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film Emergency at a recent event.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was speaking at the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday when was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film.

Responding to the question, KJo had said, “Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Emergency is a biographical historical drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. It features her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023.

Now, Ranaut has reacted to Johar’s statement about the film.

A person reacted to Karan Johar’s recent statement about Emergency, writing on Twitter, “Really? Change of heart.”

Kangana responded to his tweet, writing, “Ha ha last time, when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend…”

Ranaut further wrote, “Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now, very scared… because he is excited again…”

Emergency is scheduled to enter theatres in November 2023.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trailer out for ZEE5 original ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap
Next article
Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

Headline Story 0
INDIA is now on the moon and the success...

Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

Africa 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the...

Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

Entertainment 0
Cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and...

Popular

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

Headline Story 0
INDIA is now on the moon and the success...

Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

Africa 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the...

Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

Entertainment 0
Cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc