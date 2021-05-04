Kangana Ranaut is always super active on Twitter, and she tweets about various topics like politics, movie mafias and others things. However, today, her Twitter account got suspended, and it is said that it’s because of her tweets about West Bengal election results.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a Twitter spokesperson stated, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

Well, Kangana recently posted a video on Instagram in which she is talking about the violence taking place in Bengal. She captioned the video as, “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy important message for our government #BengalBurning #bengalviolence.”

However, the actress has not yet spoken up about her Twitter account getting suspended.

Earlier also, Kangana has been upset with Twitter for many reasons. She had also requested the government to launch an Indian micro-blogging site, so people can leave Twitter and join that.

Talking about her movies, the actress will be seen in films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. Thalaivi was slated to release in April, but due to the lockdown and pandemic, the film has been postponed.