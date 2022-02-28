The much-anticipated Bollywood film Dhaakad, which was earlier scheduled to release in April, will now hit theatres on May 27, 2022.

The film stars award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee also play important characters in it. The action spy thriller marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a still from Dhaakad, announcing that the film will arrive in four languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, on May 27, 2022. The actress can be seen clad in a black uniform with a gun in her hand and an intense expression on her face in the photograph she uploaded. She is leading a troop on the battlefield.

After the box office success of Thalaivii (2021), based on the life of Jayalalitha, this is Ranaut’s second pan-India film.

Talking about the film, the actress says, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, with Hunar Mukut as a co-producer.

The film will be released on May 27, 2022, by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

