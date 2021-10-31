Kangana Ranaut, who was most recently seen in the biographical drama Thalaivii (2021), has wrapped up her upcoming film Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film features the National Film Award-winning actress in the role of an Indian Air Force officer.

Ranaut took to social media and announced the completion of the film’s shoot by sharing a beautiful video. In the video, she can be seen dressed in uniform and scribbling the name ‘Tejas’ at the beach. She then walks across the beach with the camera panning to take a long shot of the scribbles at the beach side.

In the caption, Ranaut wrote how grateful she is to have got the chance to play the role of a war hero in the film. “Another beautiful journey comes to an end. It’s a wrap on Tejas. What a ride! Above all, what an opportunity! This will make the entire nation proud. Thank you, Sarvesh Mewara, for choosing me. Thank you, RSVP Movies’ Ronnie sir, for believing in me. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier, a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022,” wrote the actress.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is presently basking in the glory of her fourth National Film Award win. The actress received the prestigious award for her powerful performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020).

“We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents’ love, care and sacrifices. After all, the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she wrote on Instagram, posing with her parents after her win.

