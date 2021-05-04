Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is set to produce streaming content under her production house Manikarnika Films. She recently announced her foray into the digital space with her maiden streaming project called Tiku Weds Sheru.

Sharing more details on the forthcoming project, Ranaut said in a statement, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It is a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content. We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.”

The actress, who was last seen on the screen in Fox Star Studios’ Panga (2020) took to her Instagram account to make the official announcement and reveal the logo for Manikarnika Films.

Kangana Ranaut next stars in Thalaivi, a biographical drama based on the life of former actress and politician J Jayalalithaa who went to serve four times as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The AL Vijay directorial was earlier set to enter theatres on April 23, 2021. However, the makers had to postpone its release due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The makers will announce the new release date once things regain normalcy.

In addition to Thalaivi, Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The actress essays the character of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie, with Sarvesh Mewara calling the shots. The project is currently in production. There is no update on its official release date.

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika Films, Thalaivi, Tejas