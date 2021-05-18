A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut was tested positive for Covid-19, and now the actress has tested negative. She took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

She posted on her Insta story, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs…. Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus…. Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

While informing everyone that she has been tested positive, Kangana had earlier posted, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Well, her post was deleted by Instagram and reportedly, the reason behind it is that she called Covid-19 a ‘small time flu’ which is wrong information about the virus.

Talking about her movies, Kangana will be seen in films like Thalavi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Thalaivi was slated to release in April this year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.