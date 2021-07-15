Kangana Ranaut has signed critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her upcoming production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. To be made under the banner of Manikarnika Films, the project is set to go before cameras soon.

Sharing the announcement, the official Instagram handle of Manikarnika Films wrote, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku Weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion. Tiku Weds Sheru filming begins soon.” The post also accompanied Siddiqui’s picture.

This is the first time Ranaut and Siddiqui have joined hands for a project. However, there is no clarity on whether the four-time National Award-winning actress will feature in the film or not. Previously, late actor Irrfan Khan was supposed to play the male lead in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film marks Ranaut’s maiden production. She launched Manikarnika Films in 2020.

On the acting front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her much-awaited multilingual film Thalaivi. Scheduled to release in April, the film got postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a biographical drama based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The Panga (2020) actress is currently filming actioner Dhaakad alongside Arjun Rampal. She also headlines RSVP Movies’ Tejas and a film called Emergency. The latter has Ranaut in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the other hand, has a string of films on his platter, including Bole Chudiyan, Sangeen, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, No Man’s Land, and Heropanti 2 in his pocket. He will soon start shooting for Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ahmed Khan is helming the project for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

