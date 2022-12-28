Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her versatility and portrayal of strong women characters in films, has come a long way in her career. She came from a humble background with no showbiz connections and established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry.

The four-time National Film Award-winning actress recently opened up about the time when she dropped out of her school in Chandigarh and how her infuriated father asked her to ‘get lost’.

“On Instagram, I see a lot of people whine about their childhood and blame their parents/ parenting for most of their failures, I feel very differently about it. Parents do a huge favour by bringing us into this world, it’s an entirely selfless act to dedicate one’s time, emotions, energies, and earnings to babies…whatever they could or did in their physical, financial, and emotional capacity must be appreciated, everyone is different,” Ranaut wrote in a long post.

Talking about her growing up years with her parents, she said, “They never licked or kissed us, never expressed awe for our beauty or brains. If someone praised my looks, they looked visibly uncomfortable and dismissed it immediately. They encouraged me to be someone in the world and never waste time in front of the mirror.”

Comparing her parents’ love to the winter sun, the Queen (2014) star continued, “If we misbehaved, they gave us a tight slap and no one was above discipline. Papa pulled out money from his business and funded my education in Chandigarh’s best institution and when I dropped from school, he simply said get lost and I did!!! And thank God that he said those magic words, ‘Get Lost!!’ Ha ha. I am grateful for everything my parents did for me and they are the best parents and so is everyone else’s… please be respectful and have gratitude, please know they did their best as they knew it.”

She further wrote, “I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 – 2 years of it. My life was so messed up, I was with a certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Tejas and Emergency.