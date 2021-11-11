We all know that Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut don’t share a great rapport with each other. The actress on Koffee With Karan had jokingly called the filmmaker a movie mafia and the flag bearer of nepotism. There was even war of words between the two.

A couple of days ago, Padma Awards ceremony took place in Delhi, India, and Ranaut and Johar, both were honoured with Padma Shri.

Recently, while talking at Times Now Summit about not meeting Johar at the ceremony, Ranau said, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings. But I tried to spot him around but he wasn’t there.”

When probed if she would have said ‘hi’ to Johar, the actress said, “Of course! There can be conflicts and disagreements but that doesn’t mean that you do not believe in co-existing. So, of course I am not going to misbehave.”

From the past few years, Kangana has been doing only women-centric films. So, when at the summit she was asked if she would only do film where she is in the lead role, Ranaut said, “Yes, most definitely; for the longest time we had such rare women-centric films. But, our women are brave and they have so many stories to tell. There are so many women who have not gotten their due. So, I would love to say that ‘yes, only women centric films please’.”

While talking about where she sees herself in next five years, the actress said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother and a wife five years down the line, and of course, somebody who is actively participating in the vision of new India.”

When further questioned if she is working on being a wife and a mother, Ranaut quipped, “You will know soon.”