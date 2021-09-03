Kangana Ranaut’s multilingual film Thalaivii is all set to hit the big screens on 10th September 2021. The makers of the film are all set to release a new song titled Nain Bandhe Naino Se in which we will get to see Kangana doing Bharatnatyam.

The teaser of the song has been released. T-Series took to Twitter to share the teaser with everyone. They posted, “Filled with elegance & grace, her scintillating aura returns on screen. Travel back in time with Jayalalithaa’s classical era in #NainBandheNainoSe #KannumKannumPesaPesa #Nandhalala, out tomorrow!”

The song will be out on Saturday (04), and Kangana will be seen performing with 100 trained dancers in it. The actress herself underwent training to learn Bharatnatyam.

While talking about learning the dance form, the actress said, “Everyday working on Thalaivii has been a learning experience for me. This song challenged me to learn a new art form- Bharatnatyam. Jaya maa was an incredible powerhouse of talent, she was a trained dancer and playing her, I had to look believable in my craft on screen. Taking up new challenges makes me stronger, so I took up the task to learn this traditional dance form- Bharatnatyam. With innumerable hours of rehearsals, practice and finally the shoot, we have offered our sweat and blood with Nain Bandhe Naino Se and I’m thrilled to present the song to the world.”

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and Madhoo. The movie will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.