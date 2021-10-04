Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her movie Tejas. The actress will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and recently while shooting for the movie, she met a few real-life Air Force officers.

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures with them. She posted, “My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas …. They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind.”

Tejas was announced last year, and Kangana started shooting for the film in August this year. On the first day of the shoot, the actress had posted, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today … Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies.”

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii which got a theatrical release on 10th September 2021, and started streaming on Netflix a few days ago. The movie has received mixed response, but Kangana’s performance in it is being appreciated a lot.

Apart from Tejas, Kangana will be seen in movies like Sita: The Incarnation, Dhaakad, Emergency, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.