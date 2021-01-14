Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi did reasonably well at the box office. The movie was directed by Krish and co-directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Now, according to a report in IANS, the actress is all set to star in the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. According to sources, the film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale.

Kangana had met the producer of the film Kamal Jain a few days ago, and it is said that they have locked the script. The team wants to create a franchise about real life women heroes.

Talking about Queen Didda, she was the ruler of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. The Queen’s one leg was polio stricken but she is regarded as one of the strongest warriors in the history of India.

Well, it is said that Kangana will wrap her all her work commitments in 2021 and will start shooting for Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in January 2022. It will be interesting to see who will direct the film, as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was in the news for Kangana and Krish’s tiff.

Talking about other films of Kangana, the actress will be seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. The shooting of Thalaivi has been wrapped up, and the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad. She has also been doing workshops for Tejas in which she portrays the character of an IAF pilot.