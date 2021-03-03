Queen (2014) actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her next film Tejas. The acclaimed actress plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the upcoming film, which is reportedly inspired by a landmark event. She began work on the much-awaited project today in Mumbai.

“Kangana has begun shooting for Tejas, and she is filming at a bungalow in Mumbai. She will be shooting in the city for four to five days, after which the team will move to Delhi and Rajasthan for subsequent schedules. In fact, a large portion of the film will be shot in the capital,” informs a source close to the development.

Sarvesh Mewara is directing Tejas, while Ronnie Screwvala is producing the film under his production house RSVP Movies. On Sunday, the team met at Ranaut’s residence for a reading session.

“Very special Sunday. My Tejas team came over for readings. Loved hosting my lovely new crew. Now for coming months this is my family Tejas. Happy journey guys,” the actress wrote on Twitter, also sharing a few pictures from the meeting.

Kangana Ranaut has several plum projects in her pocket right now. In December, she wrapped up Thalaivi, a biopic on actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, wherein she plays the eponymous role. The film, directed by AL Vijay from a script by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, is set to hit theatres on April 23, 2021.

After completing Thalaivi, she moved on to shoot ad-filmmaker-turned-director Razneesh Ghai’s directorial debut Dhaakad, which she wrapped up in February. The actress has now started shooting for Tejas. The initial release date for Tejas was April 2021. However, the film is now expected to enter theatres towards the end of the year or early next year.

