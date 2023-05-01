As a five-judge constitution bench is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages in India, multiple award-winning Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has shown her support for same-sex marriages in the country.

On a recent visit to the city of Haridwar, the Queen actor said that “marriage is a matter of the heart,” and when hearts have met, preferences don’t matter.

“Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people’s preferences?” she said.

Ranaut had a couple of days ago penned a lengthy note on the topic on Twitter where she said that a person’s sexual preference is a private matter and not one to be shouted from the rooftops.

“Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In the modern world, we don’t even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed. Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don’t make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere,” she wrote.

Apurva Asrani, who is credited as co-writer of Kangana Ranaut’s 2017 film Simran and is openly gay, thanked the actress for backing “marriage equality” at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up.

“A person ‘cancelled’ by the ‘liberal’ media has no right to an opinion, right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another. Thank you,” Asrani, who is openly gay, wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her own directorial venture Emergency. The actress plays India’s former PM, late Indira Gandhi in the much-anticipated film. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

