Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an IAF pilot in the film Tejas which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The shooting of the film kickstarts this month and ahead of the shoot, Kangana and the team of the film met India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Kangana took to Twitter to share the pictures of their meeting. She tweeted, “Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind.”

The actress has been prepping for the film for the past few months, and the director of the film Sarvesh Mewara had also visited her hometown, Himachal Pradesh for the script reading sessions.

Well, Kangana has some interesting projects lined-up. Apart from Tejas, she has films like Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

A couple of days ago, the actress wrapped up the shooting of Thalaivi. She had tweeted, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings.”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa.