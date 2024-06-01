Kami Rita Sherpa reaches everest summit for record 30th time

Kami Rita Sherpa, a 54-year-old Nepali climber known as “Everest Man,” summited Mount Everest for the 30th time on 22 May, marking another milestone in his three-decade-long climbing career. Sherpa first reached Everest’s peak in 1994 and has since made almost yearly ascents, guiding clients to the top of the world’s highest mountain.

Sherpa’s latest achievement comes amid a tragic climbing season. A Romanian climber, Gabriel Viorel Tabara, was found dead in his tent at Camp Three on Lhotse, and efforts are underway to retrieve his body. Additionally, a British climber and his Nepali guide went missing while descending from Everest’s peak.

“Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 30 summits of Everest,” Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organiser, told AFP.

Despite the risks, Nepal continues to draw climbers each spring. This year, the country issued over 900 permits for its mountains, including 419 for Everest. Last year, Everest saw over 600 climbers reach its summit, though it was also the deadliest season with 18 fatalities.

Sherpa’s repeated ascents have not only set records but also brought attention to Nepal’s climbing industry. “I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he said after his 29th climb on 12 May. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognised in the world.”