20.2 C
New York
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsKami Rita Sherpa reaches everest summit for record 30th time
News

Kami Rita Sherpa reaches everest summit for record 30th time

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa (2L), who broke his own record after scaling Mount Everest for the 30th time, is greeted by the crowd upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu on May 24, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Air route connecting Karachi and Guizhou inaugurated for better trade ties

China and Pakistan have further established a new air...
News

Military partnership is growing between US and India: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Thursday (30) that Indian and...
News

Novelist Jhumpa Lahiri warns against global obsession with origin

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has raised concerns about...
News

Nawaz Sharif admits to violating 1999 agreement with India

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admitted on...
News

Author Rajiv Malhotra predicts stability for India with Modi’s re-election

Modi's ten years in office have been marked by...

Kami Rita Sherpa, a 54-year-old Nepali climber known as “Everest Man,” summited Mount Everest for the 30th time on 22 May, marking another milestone in his three-decade-long climbing career. Sherpa first reached Everest’s peak in 1994 and has since made almost yearly ascents, guiding clients to the top of the world’s highest mountain.

Sherpa’s latest achievement comes amid a tragic climbing season. A Romanian climber, Gabriel Viorel Tabara, was found dead in his tent at Camp Three on Lhotse, and efforts are underway to retrieve his body. Additionally, a British climber and his Nepali guide went missing while descending from Everest’s peak.

“Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 30 summits of Everest,” Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organiser, told AFP.

Despite the risks, Nepal continues to draw climbers each spring. This year, the country issued over 900 permits for its mountains, including 419 for Everest. Last year, Everest saw over 600 climbers reach its summit, though it was also the deadliest season with 18 fatalities.

Sherpa’s repeated ascents have not only set records but also brought attention to Nepal’s climbing industry. “I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he said after his 29th climb on 12 May. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognised in the world.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Air route connecting Karachi and Guizhou inaugurated for better trade ties

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India votes for final phase of elections as heatwave sweeps northern states

Headline news 0
In India's Hindu holy city of Varanasi, where a...

Banita Sandhu on her international debut: “It will open up different avenues for me in Bollywood”

Entertainment 0
Banita Sandhu, who recently made her international debut in...

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with family amid pregnancy

Entertainment 0
Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc