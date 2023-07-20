The excitement reaches new heights as the legendary actor Kamal Haasan arrived in San Diego. He is set to make history by revealing Project K‘s teaser and title at the much-awaited San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event.

Haasan received a warm welcome from his fans as he stepped into San Diego, the crowd present at the location showered him with flowers and cheers.

The superstar took a moment to show his heartfelt appreciation to his ardent fans who eagerly awaited him.

Project K producer C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies accompanied Haasan.

The warmth and admiration between Kamal Haasan and his fans were evident, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

On Wednesday, the makers of Project K unveiled the first-look poster of Prabhas.

The poster shows Prabhas donning armour and with his hair in the sort of man-bun a warrior might sport. He can be seen doing the popular ‘superhero landing.’

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Interestingly, the makers released the first look of Prabhas ahead of the film’s highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con.

Today, the film’s team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Prabhas, Haasan, and director Nag Ashwin during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.

“This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement. Director Ashwin also expressed excitement.

He said, “We are thrilled to present Project K’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”