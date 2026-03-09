Kamal Haasan reportedly earned $2M a day for 10-day role in Kalki 2898 AD, says Yugi Sethu

Highlights:

Yugi Sethu claims Kamal Haasan received about £14 million for his role in Kalki 2898 AD.

The veteran actor reportedly worked around 10 days, earning about £1.6 million per day.

Kamal Haasan plays Supreme Yaskin, a central antagonist in the sci-fi epic.

The film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Actor and filmmaker Yugi Sethu has claimed that Kamal Haasan received a large payment for his role in the science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD.

Speaking in an interview with Indiaglitz, Sethu said the veteran actor was paid about £14 million for appearing in the film directed by Nag Ashwin. According to Sethu, Kamal Haasan initially had a 20-day shooting schedule for the project.

Sethu said he once discussed the topic directly with the actor during a birthday conversation. At that time, based on the earlier estimate of shooting days, he calculated that Kamal Haasan could be earning roughly £800,000 per day for the project.

However, Sethu said the figure changed after he later spoke with the film’s producer C. Aswani Dutt, who clarified the actor’s actual shooting schedule.

“He said Kamal sir had only given 10 days,” Sethu said.

If the payment estimate of £14 million is correct, that would mean Kamal Haasan earned roughly £1.6 million per day for his work on Kalki 2898 AD.

The claim has attracted attention online because the actor appears only briefly in the film, though the character plays an important role in the story.

Kamal Haasan role in Kalki 2898 AD

In Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan plays the character Supreme Yaskin, a powerful and controlling ruler in a futuristic world known as the Complex.

The film is set in a dystopian future and blends mythology with science-fiction themes. Within the narrative, Supreme Yaskin is portrayed as the central antagonist who dominates the system that governs the Complex.

Although Kamal Haasan’s screen time in the first film is limited, the character plays a significant part in shaping the story’s direction. The film’s final moments suggest that Supreme Yaskin will have a larger role in the next installment of the franchise.

The film also features a large ensemble cast. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in major roles.

Following its release, Kalki 2898 AD performed strongly at the box office and is now counted among the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Kamal Haasan and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD

Production has already begun on the sequel to the science-fiction film.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had returned to work on the sequel and reunited with Kamal Haasan on set.

Writing on his blog, Bachchan said the collaboration marked another moment of working together with Haasan after many years. Their earlier film together was Giraftaar.

The sequel is expected to continue the storyline introduced in the first film, including the expanded role of Kamal Haasan’s character Supreme Yaskin.

Kamal Haasan upcoming films and projects

Beyond Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan continues to work on multiple film projects.

One of the anticipated collaborations involves a film where Kamal Haasan is expected to appear alongside Rajinikanth. The project is linked to director Nelson Dilipkumar, who previously directed the hit film Jailer.

Reports also connect Kamal Haasan to projects involving the action choreography duo Anbariv, known for their stunt work in major Indian films.

In addition, composer Anirudh Ravichander is attached to one of the ventures involving Kamal Haasan.

With several projects in development and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD underway, Kamal Haasan remains active in major film productions while continuing to appear in high-profile roles.