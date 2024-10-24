Kajol reflects on balancing family and career, emphasizes hard work over legacy

Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, has long been admired for her versatility and strong screen presence. Despite coming from a prominent film family—her mother, Tanuja, is an iconic actress, and her father, Shomu Mukherjee, was a renowned filmmaker—Kajol has always maintained that her success is a result of her hard work, not her lineage.

She first entered the film industry in 1992 with Bekhudi, but it was her breakthrough role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar that catapulted her to stardom. Over the decades, Kajol has delivered unforgettable performances in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, solidifying her status as a 90s icon.

However, unlike many of her contemporaries, Kajol has been known for taking long breaks from the industry, often to focus on her personal life, marriage, and motherhood. In a recent interview, she reflected on her journey and even described herself as the “least worked actor,” emphasizing that while she has done fewer films, she always ensured that her roles were meaningful and aligned with her passion. “I’ve done fewer films, but I’ve always ensured that I love what I do,” she stated.

Kajol’s career choices have been driven by a desire to maintain a balance between work and family, a perspective she credits to her mother and grandmother, late filmmaker and actor Shobhna Samarth. She explained that they taught her that work is just one part of life, not its entirety. This philosophy has shaped her approach to acting, allowing her to step away from the limelight when needed without feeling the pressure to constantly stay relevant.

In an appearance at The Indian Express’s Expresso session, Kajol discussed the collective strength of women in cinema, highlighting that iconic actresses like Sharmila Tagore and Nargis built their legacies through sheer dedication, not family connections. Kajol echoed this sentiment, stating that her own success is not due to her ancestry but the hard work she’s invested in her career. She also urged women to prioritize self-care, emphasizing that taking time off is not a luxury but a necessity, a message that resonates with her own career trajectory.

Throughout her career, Kajol has made powerful comebacks, with films like Fanaa, My Name is Khan, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showcasing her evolving talent. Her most recent project, Netflix’s The Trial, saw her take on a complex role as a lawyer navigating both personal and professional challenges. The show further demonstrated her range as an actor, cementing her place in the industry as someone who continuously reinvents herself.

Despite her selective approach to acting, Kajol has managed to remain relevant, and her fans have shown unwavering appreciation for her work. Reflecting on this, Kajol humorously commented, “I am thankful to everyone for having good taste so far.”

Looking ahead, Kajol is set to appear in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s upcoming romantic thriller alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. As she continues to balance her roles as an actor, mother, and wife, Kajol’s journey in Bollywood serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that success is built on hard work, passion, and self-care.