Bollywood star Kajol on Friday announced that she has started shooting for actor-turned-filmmaker Revathy’s next directorial venture.

Titled Salmaan Venky, the film is based on a true story and revolves around a mother and how she deals with the challenges thrown at her. It is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agarwal and Varsha Kukreja under Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios.

Kajol dropped a few pictures on social media featuring herself and Revathy with the clapboard in their hands. In the next picture, we also see producers Shraddha Agrawal and Suuraj Sinngh.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken, and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with you,” Kajol wrote in the caption.

Talking about the film, Revathy said in a statement, “Sujata’s journey in Salaam Venky is extremely close to my heart. It is not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha, and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this heartening story.”

The project was earlier titled The Last Hurrah, but now the makers have decided to call it Salmaan Venky. More details on the film are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.