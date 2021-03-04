Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu-starrer Mosagallu is set to have a pan-India release on March 19, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on 5 June, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Mosagallu is based on the true events of a large-scale technical support scam that shook the Indian IT Industry and conned a whopping $380 million. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and English. Additionally, the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi as Anu and Arjun and in Malayalam as Arjun and Anu.

Apart from playing the male lead, Vishnu Manchu has also produced Mosagallu under his production house 24 Frames Factory and in association with AVA Entertainment. It has been made on a humongous budget. Since the film has been creating great buzz among the audience, the makers have decided to release it on a huge scale.

Aside from Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu, Mosagallu has several other prominent actors on its star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Mahima Makwana to name a few. The music of Mosagallu has been composed by Sam CS while Sheldon Chau has cranked the camera. The film has been directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

Apart from Mosagallu, Kajal Aggarwal has several other big films on her platter. Some of them include Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Indian 2, Ghosty, and Paris Paris. Her Bollywood film Mumbai Saga, co-starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, is also releasing on March 19, 2021, which means it is set to clash with Mosagallu at the box-office.

