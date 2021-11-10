It was last week only that we reported that superstar Kamal Haasan is expected to resume filming for his much-delayed film Indian 2 from mid-December. The film, which has been facing one issue after another ever since its launch, is directed by Shankar and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth in lead roles.

If the latest report doing the rounds is to be believed, the makers of Indian 2 are planning to find a replacement for Kajal Aggarwal. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Here is why the actress might get replaced in the film.

According to reports, Aggarwal is pregnant. She is taking all the necessary precautionary measures to stay away from the limelight. Hence, she might get replaced in Indian 2 where she was reportedly playing an elderly role for which she underwent hard makeup. It will be interesting to see who replaces her in the high-profile film.

Indian 2 was officially launched in 2017, and the film has been under production for more than four years now. Its shoot first came to a standstill after an unexpected accident took place on the sets in February last year. Later, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works and then the issue between director Shankar and Lyca Productions further delayed production.

After almost a year now, a compromise has been arrived at between director Shankar and Lyca Productions and reports suggest that Indian 2 will resume production from mid-December and will go on for at least a hundred days.

The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

