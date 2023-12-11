6.2 C
London
Monday, December 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Kaathal’: Mammootty’s gay character generates massive buzz
EntertainmentHeadline news

‘Kaathal’: Mammootty’s gay character generates massive buzz

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Anupam Kher on court upholding abrogation of Article 370

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to...
Headline news

India’s union home minister Amit Shah participates in Parmarth Niketan’s Ganga Aarti

India’s union home minister and member of parliament, Amit...
Entertainment

‘The Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur on keeping in touch with Lord Alan Sugar

Harpreet Kaur, who runs her own desert parlour business...
Entertainment

Nicola Thorp speaks out after her stalker is jailed

TV presenter Nicola Thorp spoke for the first time...
Headline news

BBC ordered to disclose emails related to Martin Bashir controversy

A judge has criticised the BBC for withholding numerous...

Megastar Mammootty needs no introduction. With several blockbuster films to his credit, he is considered one of the most successful actors working in the Malayalam-language film industry in India.

The 72-year-old megastar is currently in the news for making what could be called his boldest choice as an actor. In his new film Kaathal – The Core, Mammootty plays the character of a closeted gay man stuck in a heterosexual marriage. Not only the megastar has portrayed the lead character of Mathew Devassy with panache, but he has also bankrolled the project under his banner.

Kaathal, directed by Jeo Baby, who previously made The Great Indian Kitchen, follows a middle-aged man coming out of the closet and embracing his gay identity. On one hand, he is getting ready to run in an election in his town, and on the other, his wife Omana, played by Jyothika, wants to divorce him because she thinks he is gay.

“I wanted to make a film about how LGBTQ people live with us and how they fit into our families,” Baby told the BBC.

He added that Mammootty readily agreed to produce the film. “He quickly understood the movie and was ready to take on the role,” he said.

The reviews for the film have been positive, but anti-LGBT groups in the state have asked people to boycott the film and criticise the actor for his part.

Gay activist Vyas, 35, who has been out for a decade, said the film has come at a time when the queer community in Kerala is being subjected to extreme harassment, particularly on social media.

“Many of us who are out have had our numbers leaked on social media. I keep receiving calls mocking me and even issuing death threats. When we organised the Pride march in Malappuram this October, there was a lot of opposition to it,” he said.

A large section of society still believes in pseudoscience and misinformation about the queer community, said Vyas. “Using slurs against queer individuals and targeting them is so normalised here. The police are very slow to act on complaints,” he added.

Considering the widely prevalent homophobia, Vyas isn’t surprised that Kaathal doesn’t show the two men in intimate scenes. “I feel that if the film had had such a scene, many would have stayed out of the theatre,” he said. “Mammootty was able to articulate the helplessness of a gay individual very well on screen.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Mahira Khan shows support for Palestine
Next article
BBC ordered to disclose emails related to Martin Bashir controversy

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Anupam Kher on court upholding abrogation of Article 370

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to...

NHS Specialist doctors speaking out and speaking up for better pay

Comment 0
On December 18, a ballot for industrial action by...

Crunch time (again) for Rishi Sunak on Rwanda policy

Comment 0
RISHI SUNAK did not imagine that his premiership would...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Health 0
Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc