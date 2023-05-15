Well-known south star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller movie, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotika’s return to Hindi films after 25 years.

The yet-untitled film, which also features R Madhavan, is being produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The project is in the pre-production stage and will start filming next month.

It will be shot in various locations across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

Jyotika was last seen in the Tamil drama film Udanpirappe.