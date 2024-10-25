Justin Trudeau to seek a fourth term amid internal party dissent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to lead the Liberal Party into the upcoming general elections, despite facing calls from some party members to step down. Trudeau, who already holds three consecutive terms, aims to secure a fourth – a rare achievement in Canadian politics as no prime minister has won four straight terms in over a century.

Following a three-hour meeting on Wednesday with Liberal Party members, Trudeau addressed the concerns of approximately 20 party lawmakers who signed a letter requesting his resignation. While Trudeau enjoys broad support from the 153 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons, this recent push for a change in leadership reflects underlying tension and frustration within the party.

We’re going to have fewer temporary foreign workers in Canada. We’re bringing in stricter rules for companies to prove why they can’t hire Canadian workers first. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 23, 2024

Trudeau stated that after “robust conversations” with the lawmakers, he would continue to lead the party into the next elections. Sean Casey, one of the MPs who signed the letter, expressed disappointment at Trudeau’s decision to ignore the request but acknowledged the prime minister’s right to choose his path forward. “This was a decision he had every right to make, and he made it,” Casey said. “I did my job in voicing what I was hearing from constituents, and now I have to direct my energy to winning my seat and not internal party matters. As far as I’m concerned, it is closed.”

The discussion with party members came after the Liberals experienced setbacks in special elections held in Toronto and Montreal. Additionally, the Liberals do not hold an outright majority in Parliament and thus rely on the support of at least one other major party to pass legislation. This dependency on coalition support has raised questions about the party’s stability and effectiveness under Trudeau’s leadership.

The opposition is positioning itself strongly ahead of the possible election, with Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, stating that his party would collaborate with the Conservatives and the New Democratic Party to challenge the Liberal government if they don’t increase pension benefits. If the government is unable to gather enough support, it may face a vote of no confidence, potentially leading to an election as early as next October.

The pressure on Trudeau to step down reflects growing concerns about his leadership style, especially as the Liberals trail the Conservatives in recent polls. The latest Nanos poll reports a significant gap between the two parties, with the Conservatives leading at 38 percent, while the Liberals stand at 25 percent. Many party members are worried about the public’s waning trust in Trudeau’s administration, particularly amid economic challenges and international tensions.

Trudeau, however, remains undeterred, continuing his efforts to engage with the Canadian public and to address their concerns, hoping to regain momentum and reaffirm his party’s position. With an election potentially on the horizon, the prime minister faces the challenge of uniting his party and reconnecting with voters amid these pressures.