10.5 C
London
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsJunior doctors intensify strike over ongoing pay dispute
UK News

Junior doctors intensify strike over ongoing pay dispute

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Family of student killed in Nottingham city centre collision calls for justice

The family of Oshada Jayasundera, a 31-year-old postgraduate student...
UK News

EU to start checking fingerprints for British travellers in 2024

A new EU digital border system, set to launch...
UK News

UK extradites Indian man arrested in terror funding case to US

British authorities announced on Tuesday (19) that an Indian...
Headline Story

Lawmaker’s removal from parliament triggers new electoral test for Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak encounters another challenging vote to...
UK News

Diversity ‘slowly improving’ in legal profession

DIVERSITY is improving “slowly” in the legal profession in...

JUNIOR doctors in England ramped up their industrial action on Wednesday (20), beginning the first walk-out of their biggest strike yet, which hospitals warn could threaten emergency care provision at one of the busiest times of the year.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents around 50,000 junior doctors, said its members will walk out on Wednesday for three days, and again for six days from Jan. 3 to 9, in a long-running dispute over pay.

Cheltenham General Hospital said it would close its accident and emergency department as a result of “the very challenging environment”, while hospital bosses in London issued an urgent appeal to the public to use A&E services for “real emergencies only”.

Junior doctors abandoned negotiations with the government after being offered a pay rise of between 8 per cent and 10 . They are seeking a 35 per cent improvement which they say is necessary to cover the impact of inflation over a number of years.

British health minister Victoria Atkins said significant contingency measures had been taken to reduce disruption, and added that the door remained open to the BMA to return to negotiations.

Hospital bosses said the six-day strike in January would be the longest strike in the history of Britain’s National Health Service, and added that the timing of the two walk-outs in quick succession over the Christmas break made them particularly difficult.

“The latest round of strikes at the busiest time of the year will bring substantial challenges to the local NHS, particularly hospital services,” said Ananthakrishnan Raghuram, the chief medical officer of the group which runs Cheltenham’s hospital.

Industrial action in the NHS has resulted in the cancellation of 1.2 million operations and appointments this year, hampering British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to cut waiting lists, one of his major priorities.

The government has agreed fresh pay deals with other healthcare workers including nurses and senior doctors in recent months, ending the threat of strikes from those groups, but the dispute with junior doctors continues.

“I think it’s deeply regrettable that they’ve walked away from these talks,” Britain’s work and pensions minister Mel Stride told Times Radio on Wednesday.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
EU to start checking fingerprints for British travellers in 2024
Next article
Family of student killed in Nottingham city centre collision calls for justice

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Family of student killed in Nottingham city centre collision calls for justice

UK News 0
The family of Oshada Jayasundera, a 31-year-old postgraduate student...

EU to start checking fingerprints for British travellers in 2024

UK News 0
A new EU digital border system, set to launch...

Charithra Chandran: ‘Bridgerton’ felt real after costume fitting

Entertainment 0
Bridgerton prides itself on being one of the most...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Ugandan Asian Expulsion: Role of the Aga Khan family in creating “Alternative Pathways to Resettlement”

Headline Story 0
THE year 2022 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc