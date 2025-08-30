Julia Roberts’ ‘After the Hunt’ sparks intense #MeToo debate at Venice Film Festival

Highlights:

Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt premiered at the Venice Film Festival, sparking #MeToo debate.

Roberts plays a professor whose life unravels after a misconduct accusation in academia.

At the press conference, Julia Roberts said the film explores moral ambiguities, not opposition to #MeToo.

Director Luca Guadagnino defended the use of Woody Allen–linked Windsor font as a deliberate choice.

After the Hunt will be released in North America on October 10, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios.

Julia Roberts’ new film After the Hunt became one of the most debated premieres at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino, confronts issues of misconduct, responsibility, and shifting cultural conversations, while also drawing questions about feminism and complicity in the era of #MeToo.

Although not in the festival’s main competition, the film captured widespread attention. Julia Roberts, making her first appearance at Venice, and Guadagnino, a longtime festival regular, both defended the movie’s creative choices during a press conference.

What is Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt About?

In After the Hunt, Julia Roberts plays a popular philosophy professor whose personal and professional life begins to unravel when a misconduct accusation shakes her academic circle. The accusation, brought forward by a character played by Ayo Edebiri, is directed at a close friend and colleague of Roberts’ character, portrayed by Andrew Garfield.

The screenplay, written by Nora Garrett, avoids offering simple answers. Instead, it presents the complexity of accountability, truth, and responsibility within academic and social institutions. Julia Roberts emphasized that the film was not meant to act as a manifesto but to encourage audiences to confront difficult, often uncomfortable, conversations. The film’s tagline states: “not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable.”

Julia Roberts on Feminism and the #MeToo Movement

At the Venice press conference, Julia Roberts faced direct questions about whether the film risks undermining the progress of the #MeToo movement. She rejected this interpretation, clarifying that the story is not about pitting women against one another but rather about exploring moral ambiguity.

Guadagnino supported this point, explaining that the film should not be seen as a straightforward feminist statement. Instead, he described it as an examination of “the clash of truths.” Both Julia Roberts and Guadagnino emphasized that the film’s purpose is to provoke debate and discussion rather than provide definitive answers.

By addressing questions of complicity and responsibility, After the Hunt situates Julia Roberts in the middle of ongoing conversations about how society processes allegations of misconduct, particularly in professional spaces such as universities.

Why Did Luca Guadagnino Reference Woody Allen?

One of the most talked-about creative decisions in After the Hunt was the use of the Windsor font in the film’s credits. The font is strongly associated with Woody Allen’s films, making the choice controversial given the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Allen’s personal life.

Guadagnino explained that the decision was intentional. “It was about considering our responsibility when admiring an artist whose personal life has faced scrutiny,” he said. By including this reference, Guadagnino linked the film to larger cultural debates about separating art from the artist.

This acknowledgment raised further questions during the press conference about how filmmakers today engage with artistic legacies that are complicated by personal controversies. Julia Roberts did not directly comment on the Woody Allen reference, but her defense of the film’s narrative choices reflected a broader willingness to engage with uncomfortable subjects.

Julia Roberts’ Experience at Venice

Although Julia Roberts has filmed in Venice before, this was her first time attending the festival. She described the experience as “magical,” though her busy schedule left little time for exploration outside work.

Luca Guadagnino, in contrast, is a familiar face at Venice. He previously premiered Bones & All and Queer at the festival. Last year, his Zendaya-led Challengers was pulled due to disruptions caused by Hollywood strikes.

When Will Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt Be Released?

While After the Hunt drew headlines in Venice, it is not part of the festival’s main competition and will not be in contention for awards on September 6. However, Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Julia Roberts’ film will be released in North American theaters on October 10, 2025.

The Venice screening sets the stage for how the film will be received by broader audiences. Given its themes and Roberts’ central role, the film is expected to generate significant conversation when it reaches the public.

Julia Roberts and the Future of After the Hunt

The discussion surrounding Julia Roberts and After the Hunt highlights how films continue to play a role in broader cultural debates. By choosing a story that intersects with themes of misconduct, feminism, and artistic responsibility, Roberts and Guadagnino have positioned their film at the center of important conversations.

Whether audiences see the movie as a critique, a provocation, or an exploration of human complexity, Julia Roberts’ performance ensures that After the Hunt will remain part of the ongoing dialogue about power, accountability, and complicity in the modern era.

As the Venice Film Festival continues with major premieres including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, Julia Roberts’ presence ensures that After the Hunt remains one of the most closely watched releases of the season.