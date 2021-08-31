After creating magic on celluloid with his magnificent films, celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to make his digital debut with Heeramandi, a streaming show set at Netflix.

According to reports, the high-profile show will feature a host of Bollywood actresses in principal roles. Several names have been linked to the upcoming project over the past few weeks. And if fresh reports are to be believed, seasoned actress Juhi Chawla will also play an important role in the show.

“Heeramandi will see a total of 18 female actors which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Diana Penty. Juhi Chawla will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series. The actress met Bhansali and immediately agreed to do the role. She will soon be starting her shoot,” a source close to the development tells a publication.

The source goes on to reveal that Heeramandi will travel from the 19th century to the pre-Partition era. “The original Heeramandi was based in Lahore and was earlier referred as Shahi Mohalla. Before the courtesans started occupying the place and practice mujra, it housed several attendants and servants of the Mughal Empire. Bhansali plans to show Heeramandi as a sacred place for learning music and dance. The show will focus on the clash between two gharanas (houses) of geet sangeet. The story travels from Lahore to Mumbai,” adds the source.

Apart from being the showrunner, Bhansali will also direct a few episodes of the eight-episode series. “The first and the last episode is being directed by the filmmaker while the rest will be done by Vibhu Puri and Mitakshara Kumar who have assisted Bhansali in the past,” the source says in conclusion.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla next will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The film will mark the final screen appearance of late Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Juhi Chawla, Heeramandi, Netflix