Juhi Chawla is one of the biggest names in the industry, and apart from being an actress she is also an environmentalist. Chawla has raised her voice against the implementation of 5G technology in India.

On Monday, Juhi approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

According to PTI, Chawla has said that if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

An official statement shared by Juhi Chawla’s spokesperson reads, “The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon’ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping un regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come.”

Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, transferred the suit to another bench for hearing on 2nd June.