Bollywood actor John Abraham is presently busy promoting his forthcoming film Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet Singh.

The action thriller, whose trailer has received a rousing response from the audience, is due on April 1. It is expected to face tough competition from SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film RRR, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in principal roles. The period drama arrives on March 25, 2022.

During the trailer launch event of Attack, Abraham opened up on his film clashing with RRR. Speaking about screens being divided between both the films, Abraham said, “We are not number 2 to anyone. We have a lot of respect for Rajamouli Sir but we have equal respect for our work.”

The actor also opened up on working on the second installment of Attack. “We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So, we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack. I can’t comment on the commercial success of Attack, as I am no trade expert, but I can say that we have made a very good film.”

In addition to John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Attack also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions, Attack hits the marquee on April 1.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.