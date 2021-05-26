According to reports, Bollywood actor Johan Abraham has been approached to play antagonist against Prabhas in the much-awaited pan-India film Salaar. Prashanth Neel, who has helmed KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and its upcoming sequel KGF: Chapter 2, has been tapped to direct the high-voltage action entertainer.

If reports are to be believed, Abraham has given his primary nod to star in the film as he really liked the script when the makers recently met him for a narration. However, he is yet to sign the project on the dotted line. The team is currently finalising his remuneration. They will soon lock his dates as well.

Salaar has been making it to the headlines ever since its official announcement in December 2020. This is the first time when Prabhas has joined hands with immensely talented filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the audience is really looking forward to their maiden collaboration with bated breath.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also features Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The actress will be sharing the screen space with the Baahubali actor for the first time in her career. Popular Kannada actor Madhu Guruswamy is also playing an important role in the eagerly awaited film.

Vijay Kiragandur is bankrolling Salaar under the banner of Hombale Films. To be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will later be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to release theatrically on 14 April, 2022.

Meanwhile, Johan Abraham has a couple of interesting Hindi projects in the pipeline. Before shooting activities came to a halt in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor was shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also headlines his home production Attack, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: John Abraham, Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel, Salaar