John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Mumbai Saga. The trailer of the film was launched today, and both the avtors spoke about their experience of working with each other.

John said, “Emraan has been one of the most fantastic co-stars you can have. I have always been a fan of the movies he has done, and I remember I was driving back from Chandigarh to Delhi, and I was looking for my songs (on phone), and the only songs I found were ‘Emraan Hashmi Rocks Vol. 1 and Vol. 2’. I realised that Emraan Hashmi has more hits songs than all the heroes put together in this industry. But, leaving that aside I would like to say that he is good human being and I would love to work with him again. The way he has done his role in this (Mumbai Saga), he is absolutely outstanding.”

Emraan stated, “Definitely there’s a mutual admiration. I have the outmost respect for John ever since he started off. We used to meet at Bhatt sahab’s (Mahesh Bhatt) office. We have known each other for very long. Also, what really works big time for me is when an actor comes on time on the sets and John is always on time. Without mincing my words I can say that the character he is playing I can’t see any other actor playing it because he has played this role with very honesty.”

“Also, not many people know this that when my son had fallen sick, two calls had come from the industry, I was sitting outside the ICU and John had called, and he said ‘Emraan if you need anything I am always there’. And that really moved me,” he added.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is slated to release on 19th March 2021.