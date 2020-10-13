Reliance Jio has become the first mobile service provider to cross 400 million customers mark in India with net addition of over 3.5 million subscribers in July, according to data released by telecom regulator Trai on Monday.

The overall telecom subscriber base increased marginally to 1.16 billion in July.

Fixed-line connections after several years increased marginally, with private telecom operators led by Jio taking the lead.

Public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL and loss-making private firms Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices continued to post decline in fixed-line customer segment.

Reliance Jio now dominates India’s mobile market with 35.03 per cent market share at 40,08,03,819 subscribers.

Bharti Airtel and BSNL added 3.26 million and 0.39 million mobile customers respectively in July. Vodafone Idea lost over 3.7 million customers. State-run MTNL also lost 5,457 mobile service customers.

Broadband connections, dominated by the mobile segment, grew by 1.03 per cent to 705 million in July from 698 million in June.

“Top five service providers constituted 98.91 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July,” the Trai report said.

Reliance Jio had 401.9 million broadband customers, Bharti Airtel 155.7 million, Vodafone Idea 115.2 million, BSNL 23 million and Atria Convergence 1.69 million subscribers in July.