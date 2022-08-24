Thirty-six years after the original film, Top Gun: Maverick took the worldwide box office by storm after hitting theatres in May, following several delays caused by the pandemic. The film is still going strong in several territories and is expected to rack up some more moolah before folding its theatrical run.

Now, if you are curious to know how Cruise returned to headline the sequel to a film that he did in 1986, you have landed at the right place. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it was as simple as calling Paramount Pictures and telling them the star was ready to come onboard.

“Well, Tom felt that Maverick was an iconic character in his filmography, and if he was going to make a sequel, it had to hit a bullet with a bullet,” Bruckheimer tells a leading digital publication.

He further adds, “And Joe Kosinski came up with an idea we’d been toying around with, but Joe kind of capsulated it. And we flew to Paris while Tom was making Mission: Impossible, and Joe had a notebook and sat down with Tom and said, ‘Here’s a story I want to tell, and here’s what it’s going to look like.’

“And Tom looked at him and said, ‘Look, Joe, if we’re gonna make this, we’re gonna make it real. I want everybody in those planes, I wanna feel it.’ And Joe said, ‘That’s the only way I want to make it.’ And Tom picked up his phone and called the head of the studio at the time and said, ‘I want to make another Top Gun.’ And of course, they were delighted.”

Talking about the sequel, Cruise had earlier said, “Originally, I wasn’t interested in doing a sequel. All over the whole world, people were asking for it and asking for it. (Producers Don) Simpson and Bruckheimer – I remember back in ’87, they had an idea. It was the germ of the idea, actually, that ended up with the concept of (Top Gun: Maverick).”

