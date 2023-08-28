16 C
Entertainment

‘Jawan’ trailer date locked, SRK to add filmy touch to fans’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations

By: Shelbin MS

And the wait is finally over. Get ready to witness superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed avatar in the highly anticipated trailer of his film Jawan.

As per a source close to the film’s team, Jawan trailer will be out on August 31. Interestingly, Raksha Bandhan is also falling on this date this year.

The update has left fans excited.

“Finally…the trailer date is out,” a social media user commented.

“Let’s celebrate Raki in Jawan way hahaha,” another one commented.

Shah Rukh recently conducted an ASK SRK session on Twitter, wherein he answered several questions regarding to ‘Jawan’.

In one of his tweets, he described the film as “a film about women made for men.”

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Jawan is set to be released in theatres on September 7.

