Well-known Hindi film writer Javed Akhtar, whose credits include several classics, is gearing up to make his comeback as a writer after a long gap of 15 years. He last wrote Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don (2006), which his son Farhan Akhtar directed and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are set to bankroll Javed Akhtar’s comeback project under Excel Entertainment.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “While Javed Saab continued his stint as a lyricist, he had taken a backseat from writing. But, finally, 15 years after Don, he has found his inclination towards a script that he wishes to translate to the spectacle for the audience. It has all the elements of a Javed Akhtar story with a blend of drama and emotions.”

The source goes on to add that while the final draft of the script has been locked, the team is yet to lock the cast. They are looking at taking the film on the shooting floor by the end of the year.

“The idea is to take the film on floors by end of this year with a top bracket star-cast. It is among the most prestigious projects in the kitty of Excel Entertainment, and all the energies are on it to make it special,” the source adds.

The untitled project would mark Javed Akhtar’s 40th film as a writer and 15th film as an independent writer, after his split from Salim Khan. Before their split, the screenwriting duo wrote such blockbusters as Zanjeer (1971), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Don (1978), Mr. India (1987) and many more.

