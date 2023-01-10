Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Pathaan is just two weeks away from entering theatres worldwide, but the controversy surrounding its first song ‘Besharam Rang’ is far from getting over.

Amid reports that the Central Board of Film Certification has asked the makers to make changes to the shots used in the song ‘Besharam Rang’, celebrated screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar has said snarkily that every dharma (religion) should have its own censor board.

For those not in the know, certain shots of the said song feature Deepika Padukone in a saffron-coloured bikini. It did not go down well with some sections of society as the saffron colour is considered sacred in Hinduism. Some even have problems with the title of the film and want it to be changed.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said that the screening of Pathaan be banned in the state unless some “scenes and costumes are corrected.”

Sharing his opinion on the same, Akhtar said, “If he (the minister) thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre’s film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre.”

On being asked about the recently constituted ‘Dharma Censor Board’, Javed quipped, “There is one censor board in MP, then this is there and one censor board of the centre is also there. What is the problem? We have four-five important ‘dharmas’ and they should have their censors. Maybe then moulvis (under Islam) will start watching films. Do it, do it!”

The veteran also said, “It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency, the department by the government, there are people from the government and cross-section of society who will watch the film and decide what will be passed and what will not be passed. I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass.”

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also features John Abraham in the lead role. The Siddharth Anand directorial is scheduled to hit the marquee on January 25, 2023.

