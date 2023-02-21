Veteran screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar attended the Faiz Festival in Lahore during which he fired potshots at Pakistan in regard to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a video posted by GNN YouTube channel, he could be heard saying, “Haqeeqat yeh hai ki hum dono ek dusre ko ilzaam na dein toh usse baat nahi hogi, aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye.Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye…”

Netizens applauded him for calling out terrorism stemming out of Pakistan on Pakistani soil.

“People who came to attack Mumbai didn’t come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in Pakistan and every Indian has this complaint in his heart”

Good Javed Akhtar pointed this out sitting in Lahore himself. But Pakistan is beyond redemptionpic.twitter.com/WQyJYi3i0r — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 21, 2023

Actress Kangana Ranaut also heaped praises on Akhtar.

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Post attending the Faiz Festival, Javed Akhtar was also hosted by singer-actor Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli at their residence in Lahore.

Many Pakistani celebrities and the couple’s close friends were invited for the evening.

Javed Akhtar even jammed with Ali Zafar and, by the looks of it, had quite a fun evening

Coming back to the Faiz Festival, the festival is organised almost every year in Lahore in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

