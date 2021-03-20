Janhvi Kapoor, who received glowing reviews for her powerful performance in her latest film Roohi (2021), has completed the shoot of her next film Good Luck Jerry.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film took off the ground in the second week of January and has been predominantly shot in the Indian state of Punjab. Aanand L Rai has produced the film under his banner Colour Yellow Productions.

The shooting of Good Luck Jerry wrapped up today and Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the same. The actress also shared a beautiful emotional message for the entire team, coupled with a few pictures.

“I cannot believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything,” the actress wrote.

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh on the cast. The makers are yet to lock any date for the release of the movie.

In addition to Good Luck Jerry, Kapoor also has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 on her platter. The film, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya in principal roles, is the sequel to Dostana 2 (2008).

Buzz has it that the actress has also given her nod to star in her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s next production offering which is a remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019).