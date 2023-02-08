Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak in 2018. The film, which was the official adaptation of the cult Marathi-language film Sairat (2016), turned out to be an instant success at the box office, which led the debutante to bag more projects in no time.

The actress has delivered several successful projects ever since making her silver screen debut. She was last seen in Mili (2022). Though the film did not set the cash registers jingling at the box office, Janhvi received an overwhelming response for her performance in it.

Janhvi also enjoys a massive fan following on various social media platforms. On Instagram alone, she has more than 21 million followers. Though most of her followers love her, there are some who often troll her on social media just like any other star kid.

In a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about how she deals with criticism and how trolls affect her. “You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines,” she said. “You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me.”

She further added, “At the risk of sounding arrogant, I also know when I have made some headway, and have given something my all. And through my last two films, I think, I’ve at least established that I have something to offer as an actor.”

Janhvi also spoke about feeling hurt when she puts her blood and sweat into a project but some people still bash her acting prowess and call her a nepo-kid. “You know, it really hurts when you are putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?

“It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant,” she concluded.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

